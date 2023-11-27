Salina Teen Facing Drug Charges

A Salina teen is facing a number of drug related charges after he allegedly fired a pistol into the air.

According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, officers were sent to the 700 block of Fairdale just after midnight on Thursday. Police say a fight in a parking lot may have sparked the gunshot – and a group of people then ran from the scene.

Witnesses told officers they saw the 17-year-old male run into one of the apartments, then leave.

Police were executing a search warrant inside the home when the teen returned and was taken into custody.

Authorities confiscated an estimated 6-pounds of marijuana, $10,000 in suspected drug proceeds and two firearms.