Salina Tech Welcomes New Leadership

With the start of a new school year, Salina Area Technical College welcomes several people to new leadership positions at the college.

Jennifer Callis, who had previously served as Vice President of Student Services, has been named Vice President of Instruction, succeeding Stanton Gartin in that role.

Callis earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business and her Master of Science in Instructional Design and Technology from Emporia State University. She had previously taught Business and Computer classes at Salina Tech from 1999 to 2006 before joining the Salina Public Schools as School to Career Coordinator for both Salina Central and Salina South High Schools. She then returned to Salina Tech in 2014, and taught Business classes before being named VP of Student Services.

Erica Kruckenburg succeeded Jennifer Callis as VP of Student Services, coming from Tabor College in Hillsboro, where she had been Director of Student Success. She has previously worked as Director of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving at Bethany College, and as a teacher and administrator in the Prosper Independent School District in Texas.

Kruckenburg earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in International Business and Global Studies from Bethany College, and her Master of Arts in Educational Leadership and Principal Certification from Texas A&M University. She is currently working on her Doctor of Education degree through Baker University.

She is a graduate of Leadership Salina.

Randi Kirk is Salina Tech’s new Director of Nursing, succeeding Lori Faerber. She is a Nurse Practitioner and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. She earned her Associate Degree in Nursing from Brown Mackie College, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Graceland University in Iowa and her Master of Nursing with a concentration in Psychiatric Mental Health from Walden University in Minnesota.

She has previously worked as a nurse at Salina Regional Health Center and the Veteran’s Affairs clinic in Salina. She has also been Director of Nursing at Brookdale Senior Living and as a Home Health Nurse with the Occupational Center of Central Kansas (OCCK).