Fort Riley, K-State Reaffirm Partnership

The 1st Infantry Division and Kansas State University reaffirmed their longstanding partnership this week during the annual Proclamation Signing at Victory Park on

Fort Riley, strengthening one of the Army’s most enduring university–installation relationships.

According to the Army, the ceremony highlighted shared commitments to education, research, spouse employment,

and quality-of-life initiatives that benefit Soldiers, Families, students, veterans, and the broader Flint Hills community.

Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley,

signed the K-State and Fort Riley Partnership Resolution Proclamation alongside Kansas State

University President Dr. Richard Linton. Rone emphasized the enduring strength and future

potential of the partnership.

“Today’s proclamation reaffirms a partnership built on service, education, and community

strength that has grown stronger year after year since 2008. Together, we commit to serving as

a national model for military-university collaboration and partnership. For Fort Riley, this partnership means opening our doors wider, creating opportunities for K-State students, faculty, professionals, and the Flint Hills Community to learn from and engage with America’s Army.

This proclamation is not the end of our work. It is the beginning of a new chapter, one defined

by cooperation, innovation, and a shared commitment to the people we serve.”

The partnership, the first of its kind in the nation, continues to produce initiatives that enhance readiness and strengthen quality of life across the Flint Hills through education pathways, spouse employment programs, research collaboration, and community engagement.

The 1st Infantry Division shared photos, video, and additional highlights from the ceremony

across its official social media platforms to help the community connect with the event and its

impact.