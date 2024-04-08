Salina Tech to Induct 14 Into Honor Society

Salina Tech is inducting 14 students into its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society during a ceremony this week.

According to the school, to qualify for membership in the organization, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA, be nominated by an instructor and submit an essay about their community service activities and why they should be inducted.

Since 1984, NTHS has been the honor society for students pursuing Career and Technical Education, serving high schools, career centers, community and technical colleges, and universities. Recognizing over 50,000 new members annually, NTHS exists to advocate for and empower all students to pursue the technical and academic skills needed to build their careers and a skilled global workforce.The event will be live-streamed on the college’s Facebook page starting at 3:30 p.m.

Students being inducted are (by hometown):

Salina

Tabatha Griffith, Practical Nursing; Mindy Mercado, Associate Degree Nursing; John Miller, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning; Stephanie Salay, Practical Nursing; Josiah Sneath, Construction Technology; Keaten Toms, Dental Hygiene; Kyra Williams, Practical Nursing

Ellsworth

Makenna Haas, Fire Science Technology

Junction City

Naomi Working, Automotive Technology

Leoti

Santiago Hernandez, Diesel Technology

Lindsborg

Nicole Smith, Dental Hygiene

Longford

Caitlin Cramer, Business Administrative Technology

McPherson

Jacob Willems, Electrical Technology

Seneca

Keirston Saenz, Early Childhood Education