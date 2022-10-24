Salina Tech to Honor Veterans

Salina Area Technical College is taking reservations for its annual Veterans Daf breakfast.

Salina Area Technical College and the Kansas National Guard’s Regional Training Institute in Salina are hosting a Veterans Day flag-raising ceremony starting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11 on the Salina Tech campus.

According to Salina Tech, the ceremony will be followed by a free breakfast for active duty members of the military, veterans and their families.

A color guard from the Regional Training Institute will raise the flag in front of Salina Tech’s Building A, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, singing of the National Anthem and firing a ceremonial cannon.

This will be the seventh year Salina Tech and the Regional Training Institute have hosted such

an event.

While the outside portion of the event is open to everyone, the breakfast following is only for active duty members of the military, veterans and their families. Reservations for the breakfast MUST be made in advance and will be accepted on a first-come, first serve basis. Space is limited

Reservations may be made by emailing [email protected]