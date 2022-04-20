Salina Tech Sweeps Welding Competition

A team of Salina Tech welding students recently took first place in an annual statewide welding competition.

According to the school, a team of four high school welding students from Salina Area Technical College placed first at North Central Kansas Technical College’s annual Gas Metal Arc Welding Invitational recently.

The competition in Beloit attracted 132 welding students from 36 schools across Kansas.

Members of the Salina Tech team placed as follows:

Trevor Johnson, a senior at Salina South High School, placed first

Austin Weber, a senior at Chapman High School, placed third

Dane Free, a junior at Salina Central High School, placed 14 th

Braxton Blake, a senior at Southeast of Saline High School, placed 17th

Salina Tech teams have consistently scored well at the event, also taking first place in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020.

_ _ _

Salina Area Technical College photo – Welding instructor Fernando Fajardo and welding student Trevor Johnson, a senior at Salina South High School, display the first place plaque from the event.