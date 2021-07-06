Salina Tech Students Place at SkillsUSA Nationals

Two recent graduates of Salina Area Technical College’s Diesel Technology program placed in the top 10 at the national SkillsUSA competition.

According to the school, Nathan Bashore of McPherson placed fifth in the college division of the Diesel Equipment Technology event, and Mason Ruble of Minneapolis placed eighth in the high school division.

Both earned their Associate of Applied Science degree in Diesel Technology from Salina Tech this past May.

Both qualified for the national competition by placing first in the Kansas competition held in May.

SkillsUSA is a nationwide organization serving more than 280,000 high school and college students and professionals who are enrolled in training programs in technical, skilled, and service occupations, including health care.