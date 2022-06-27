Salina, KS

Salina Tech Students Place at SkillsUSA Nationals

Todd PittengerJune 27, 2022

Three recent graduates of Salina Area Technical College’s Computer Aided Drafting program
and one Diesel Technology graduate placed this past week at the SkillsUSA national competition
in Atlanta, Georgia. In all, more than 6,500 high school and college students participated in the
national competition.

According to the school, the team of Clayton Knipp and Ashton Richards, of Salina, both 2022 graduates of Salina Tech’s Computer Aided Drafting program, placed 7th in the Additive Manufacturing event.

Dakota Trumbo of Salina, also a 2022 graduate of the CAD program, placed 10th in Architectural
Drafting.

Dalton Kaiser of Salina, a 2022 graduate of the Diesel Technology program, placed 11th in the
Diesel Equipment Technology competition.

The four students qualified for the national competition in late April by placing first in their
events at the state level competition in Hutchinson.

SkillsUSA is a nationwide organization serving more than 280,000 high school and college students and professionals who are enrolled in training programs in technical, skilled, and service occupations, including health care.

Salina Tech was founded in 1965, and is currently the fastest-growing college in Kansas. It offers 20 full-time programs, including Police Science, Early Childhood Education and Diesel Technology, plus numerous shorter certification classes throughout the year.

Salina Area Technical College Photos

