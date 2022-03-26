Salina Tech Still “Military Friendly”

Salina Technical College is again being recognized as a “Military Friendly School”.

According to the school, for the sixth consecutive year it has been recognized as a Military Friendly School by Viqtory, the publisher of G.I. Jobs, STEM Jobs and Military Spouse magazines.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.

Salina Tech was awarded a Silver designation, the highest designation earned in Kansas, and one of just 270 colleges nationwide to earn that level. Salina Tech was one of only four of the state’s 26 public two-year colleges to earn the Silver designation.

The 2022-2023 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“Salina Tech has long-standing ties to the military, providing opportunities for both veterans and active-duty service members,” said Salina Tech President Greg Nichols. “Helping them transition to a successful career after their military service is good for them and good for the region.”