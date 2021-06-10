Salina Tech Spring Honor Roll

Salina Area Technical College has announced its honor roll for the spring semester of 2021.

The honor roll includes two levels. The President’s Honor Roll is for students who were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes, and had a GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s Honor Roll is for students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99. Students listed as “Concurrent” are taking college-level General Education classes such English Composition I, College Algebra, General Psychology or Human Anatomy at their high school.

President’s Honor Roll

Abilene

William Hane, Machine Tool Technology; Michael McClanahan, Auto Collision Repair; Jeremy Nunweiler, Commercial Truck Driving; Dustin Young, Computer Aided Drafting

Assaria

Kanin Elkins, Concurrent; Hart Nurnberg, Concurrent; Amara Turner, Concurrent

Bennington

Christopher Snyder, Emergency Medical Technician

Brookville

Cade Heinrich, Diesel Technology

Delphos

Simon Fisher, Commercial Truck Driving

Gypsum

Emalie Hall, Certified Medication Aide; Dylan Sprecker, Concurrent; Emmaly Winship, Business Administrative Technology

Junction City

Kaitlin Dryer, Technical Studies

Kanopolis

Stephanie Deming, Registered Nursing

Lindsborg

Anthony Lawrence, Emergency Medical Technician

McPherson

Nathan Bashore, Diesel Technology; Matthew Shrader, Commercial Truck Driving

Minneapolis

Cameron Church, Machine Tool Technology

Park

Dalton Kaiser, Diesel Technology

Pomona

Scott Stoneking, Commercial Truck Driving

Salina

Makenzie Boley, Concurrent; Jordan Castaneda, Construction Technology; Devyn Clark, Electrical Technology; Kyle Clasen, Emergency Medical Technician; Tameeka Dawson, Commercial Truck Driving; Kevin Day, Technical Studies; Lindsey Dean, Concurrent; Cody Giroux, Emergency Medical Technician; Jadyn Humphrey, Concurrent; Roxanne Kaiser, Emergency Medical Technician; Korey Kogler, Concurrent; Samantha McMillin, Welding Technology; Annie Mull, Registered Nursing; Carson Ochoa, Diesel Technoloy; Nathan Parks, Emergency Medical Technician; Ivan Pike, Welding Technology; Makenna Roths, Concurrent; Eli Sawyers, Concurrent; Karsyn Schlesener, Concurrent; Ashley Skieff, Business Administrative Technology; Dorothy Ann Sparacino, Concurrent; Grant Stumpf, Concurrent; Klaira Thelander, Business Administrative Technology; Jase VanAmburg, Concurrent; Megan Vesterberg, Electrical Technology; Jeremy Young, Business Administrative Technology

Smolan

Steven Pihl, Commercial Truck Driving

Out of State

Savannah, Georgia

Christina Anschutz, Practical Nursing

Dean’s Honor Roll

Abilene

Seth Brooks, Auto Collision Repair; Teagan Decker, Emergency Medical Technician; Stephanie Hampton, Technical Studies

Assaria

Braxton Blake, Welding Technology; Sadie James, Concurrent; Carter Smith, Concurrent

Buhler

Justin Goertzen, Diesel Technology

Enterprise

Curtis Chekal, Welding Technology

Falun

Bradlee Call, Automotive Technology

Great Bend

Dalton Murphy, Diesel Technology; Lianne Swanson, Diesel Technology

Gypsum

Makenna Bartholomew, Certified Nurse Aide; Eric Thompson, Auto Collision Repair

Junction City

Christian Carter, Welding Technology

Larned

Alexander Hopkins, Electrical Technology

Lawrence

Zachary Cook, Police Science

Marion

Noah Hernandez-Reisner, Diesel Technology

Minneapolis

Deslin Green, Auto Collision Repair; Mason Ruble, Diesel Technology; Kristian Tuttle, Auto Collision Repair; Allison Wagner, Business Administrative Technology

Salina

Joseph Anderson, Concurrent; Tommy Bermudez-Grijalva, Electrical Technology; David Clark, Medical Assistant; Beronica Cruz, Electrical Technology, Marcelle Cruz, Electrical Technology; Kyler Dewhirst, Concurrent; David Flores, Diesel Technology; Riley Gent, Welding Technology; Heidi Haynes, Medical Assistant; Jacob Hook, Diesel Technology; Jacie Marcotte, Dental Assisting; Seth Miller, Electrical Technology; Jailynn Rowe, Certified Nurse Aide; Alan Sanchez, Diesel Technology; Joni Schroeder, Concurrent; Lauren Stein, Certified Nurse Aide; Emmri Tanner, Concurrent; Caleb Umscheid, Diesel Technology; Chase Umscheid, Auto Collision Repair; Koby Vanderford, Auto Collision Repair

Smolan

Bryanna Fowler, Concurrent

Tescott

Bradley Owen, Diesel Technology

Out of State

Louisa, Kentucky

Larry Love, Technical Studies

Negaunee, Michigan

Christopher Ducoli, Technical Studies

Omaha, Nebraska

Kaleb Buss, Technical Studies