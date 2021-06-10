Salina Tech Spring Honor Roll

Salina Area Technical College has announced its honor roll for the spring semester of 2021.
The honor roll includes two levels. The President’s Honor Roll is for students who were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes, and had a GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s Honor Roll is for students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99. Students listed as “Concurrent” are taking college-level General Education classes such English Composition I, College Algebra, General Psychology or Human Anatomy at their high school.
President’s Honor Roll
Abilene
William Hane, Machine Tool Technology; Michael McClanahan, Auto Collision Repair; Jeremy Nunweiler, Commercial Truck Driving; Dustin Young, Computer Aided Drafting
Assaria
Kanin Elkins, Concurrent; Hart Nurnberg, Concurrent; Amara Turner, Concurrent
Bennington
Christopher Snyder, Emergency Medical Technician
Brookville
Cade Heinrich, Diesel Technology
Delphos
Simon Fisher, Commercial Truck Driving
Gypsum
Emalie Hall, Certified Medication Aide; Dylan Sprecker, Concurrent; Emmaly Winship, Business Administrative Technology
Junction City
Kaitlin Dryer, Technical Studies
Kanopolis
Stephanie Deming, Registered Nursing
Lindsborg
Anthony Lawrence, Emergency Medical Technician
McPherson
Nathan Bashore, Diesel Technology; Matthew Shrader, Commercial Truck Driving
Minneapolis
Cameron Church, Machine Tool Technology
Park
Dalton Kaiser, Diesel Technology
Pomona
Scott Stoneking, Commercial Truck Driving
Salina
Makenzie Boley, Concurrent; Jordan Castaneda, Construction Technology; Devyn Clark, Electrical Technology; Kyle Clasen, Emergency Medical Technician; Tameeka Dawson, Commercial Truck Driving; Kevin Day, Technical Studies; Lindsey Dean, Concurrent; Cody Giroux, Emergency Medical Technician; Jadyn Humphrey, Concurrent; Roxanne Kaiser, Emergency Medical Technician; Korey Kogler, Concurrent; Samantha McMillin, Welding Technology; Annie Mull, Registered Nursing; Carson Ochoa, Diesel Technoloy; Nathan Parks, Emergency Medical Technician; Ivan Pike, Welding Technology; Makenna Roths, Concurrent; Eli Sawyers, Concurrent; Karsyn Schlesener, Concurrent; Ashley Skieff, Business Administrative Technology; Dorothy Ann Sparacino, Concurrent; Grant Stumpf, Concurrent; Klaira Thelander, Business Administrative Technology; Jase VanAmburg, Concurrent; Megan Vesterberg, Electrical Technology; Jeremy Young, Business Administrative Technology
Smolan
Steven Pihl, Commercial Truck Driving
Out of State
Savannah, Georgia
Christina Anschutz, Practical Nursing
Dean’s Honor Roll
Abilene
Seth Brooks, Auto Collision Repair; Teagan Decker, Emergency Medical Technician; Stephanie Hampton, Technical Studies
Assaria
Braxton Blake, Welding Technology; Sadie James, Concurrent; Carter Smith, Concurrent
Buhler
Justin Goertzen, Diesel Technology
Enterprise
Curtis Chekal, Welding Technology
Falun
Bradlee Call, Automotive Technology
Great Bend
Dalton Murphy, Diesel Technology; Lianne Swanson, Diesel Technology
Gypsum
Makenna Bartholomew, Certified Nurse Aide; Eric Thompson, Auto Collision Repair
Junction City
Christian Carter, Welding Technology
Larned
Alexander Hopkins, Electrical Technology
Lawrence
Zachary Cook, Police Science
Marion
Noah Hernandez-Reisner, Diesel Technology
Minneapolis
Deslin Green, Auto Collision Repair; Mason Ruble, Diesel Technology; Kristian Tuttle, Auto Collision Repair; Allison Wagner, Business Administrative Technology
Salina
Joseph Anderson, Concurrent; Tommy Bermudez-Grijalva, Electrical Technology; David Clark, Medical Assistant; Beronica Cruz, Electrical Technology, Marcelle Cruz, Electrical Technology; Kyler Dewhirst, Concurrent; David Flores, Diesel Technology; Riley Gent, Welding Technology; Heidi Haynes, Medical Assistant; Jacob Hook, Diesel Technology; Jacie Marcotte, Dental Assisting; Seth Miller, Electrical Technology; Jailynn Rowe, Certified Nurse Aide; Alan Sanchez, Diesel Technology; Joni Schroeder, Concurrent; Lauren Stein, Certified Nurse Aide; Emmri Tanner, Concurrent; Caleb Umscheid, Diesel Technology; Chase Umscheid, Auto Collision Repair; Koby Vanderford, Auto Collision Repair
Smolan
Bryanna Fowler, Concurrent
Tescott
Bradley Owen, Diesel Technology
Out of State
Louisa, Kentucky
Larry Love, Technical Studies
Negaunee, Michigan
Christopher Ducoli, Technical Studies
Omaha, Nebraska
Kaleb Buss, Technical Studies