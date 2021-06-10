Salina, KS

Salina Tech Spring Honor Roll

Todd PittengerJune 10, 2021

Salina Area Technical College has announced its honor roll for the spring semester of 2021.

The honor roll includes two levels. The President’s Honor Roll is for students who were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes, and had a GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s Honor Roll is for students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99. Students listed as “Concurrent” are taking college-level General Education classes such English Composition I, College Algebra, General Psychology or Human Anatomy at their high school.

President’s Honor Roll

Abilene
William Hane, Machine Tool Technology; Michael McClanahan, Auto Collision Repair; Jeremy Nunweiler, Commercial Truck Driving; Dustin Young, Computer Aided Drafting

Assaria
Kanin Elkins, Concurrent; Hart Nurnberg, Concurrent; Amara Turner, Concurrent
Bennington
Christopher Snyder, Emergency Medical Technician

Brookville
Cade Heinrich, Diesel Technology
Delphos
Simon Fisher, Commercial Truck Driving

Gypsum
Emalie Hall, Certified Medication Aide; Dylan Sprecker, Concurrent; Emmaly Winship, Business Administrative Technology

Junction City
Kaitlin Dryer, Technical Studies

Kanopolis
Stephanie Deming, Registered Nursing

Lindsborg
Anthony Lawrence, Emergency Medical Technician

McPherson
Nathan Bashore, Diesel Technology; Matthew Shrader, Commercial Truck Driving

Minneapolis
Cameron Church, Machine Tool Technology
Park
Dalton Kaiser, Diesel Technology

Pomona
Scott Stoneking, Commercial Truck Driving

Salina
Makenzie Boley, Concurrent; Jordan Castaneda, Construction Technology; Devyn Clark, Electrical Technology; Kyle Clasen, Emergency Medical Technician; Tameeka Dawson, Commercial Truck Driving; Kevin Day, Technical Studies; Lindsey Dean, Concurrent; Cody Giroux, Emergency Medical Technician; Jadyn Humphrey, Concurrent; Roxanne Kaiser, Emergency Medical Technician; Korey Kogler, Concurrent; Samantha McMillin, Welding Technology; Annie Mull, Registered Nursing; Carson Ochoa, Diesel Technoloy; Nathan Parks, Emergency Medical Technician; Ivan Pike, Welding Technology; Makenna Roths, Concurrent; Eli Sawyers, Concurrent; Karsyn Schlesener, Concurrent; Ashley Skieff, Business Administrative Technology; Dorothy Ann Sparacino, Concurrent; Grant Stumpf, Concurrent; Klaira Thelander, Business Administrative Technology; Jase VanAmburg, Concurrent; Megan Vesterberg, Electrical Technology; Jeremy Young, Business Administrative Technology

Smolan
Steven Pihl, Commercial Truck Driving

Out of State
Savannah, Georgia
Christina Anschutz, Practical Nursing

Dean’s Honor Roll

Abilene
Seth Brooks, Auto Collision Repair; Teagan Decker, Emergency Medical Technician; Stephanie Hampton, Technical Studies

Assaria
Braxton Blake, Welding Technology; Sadie James, Concurrent; Carter Smith, Concurrent

Buhler
Justin Goertzen, Diesel Technology

Enterprise
Curtis Chekal, Welding Technology

Falun
Bradlee Call, Automotive Technology

Great Bend
Dalton Murphy, Diesel Technology; Lianne Swanson, Diesel Technology

Gypsum
Makenna Bartholomew, Certified Nurse Aide; Eric Thompson, Auto Collision Repair

Junction City
Christian Carter, Welding Technology

Larned
Alexander Hopkins, Electrical Technology

Lawrence
Zachary Cook, Police Science

Marion
Noah Hernandez-Reisner, Diesel Technology

Minneapolis
Deslin Green, Auto Collision Repair; Mason Ruble, Diesel Technology; Kristian Tuttle, Auto Collision Repair; Allison Wagner, Business Administrative Technology

Salina
Joseph Anderson, Concurrent; Tommy Bermudez-Grijalva, Electrical Technology; David Clark, Medical Assistant; Beronica Cruz, Electrical Technology, Marcelle Cruz, Electrical Technology; Kyler Dewhirst, Concurrent; David Flores, Diesel Technology; Riley Gent, Welding Technology; Heidi Haynes, Medical Assistant; Jacob Hook, Diesel Technology; Jacie Marcotte, Dental Assisting; Seth Miller, Electrical Technology; Jailynn Rowe, Certified Nurse Aide; Alan Sanchez, Diesel Technology; Joni Schroeder, Concurrent; Lauren Stein, Certified Nurse Aide; Emmri Tanner, Concurrent; Caleb Umscheid, Diesel Technology; Chase Umscheid, Auto Collision Repair; Koby Vanderford, Auto Collision Repair

Smolan
Bryanna Fowler, Concurrent

Tescott
Bradley Owen, Diesel Technology

Out of State
Louisa, Kentucky
Larry Love, Technical Studies

Negaunee, Michigan
Christopher Ducoli, Technical Studies

Omaha, Nebraska
Kaleb Buss, Technical Studies

