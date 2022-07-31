Salina Tech Seeking Trustees

Salina Area Technical College is accepting applications from individuals interested in serving on the college’s Board of Trustees.

“The Board sought new applicants in May, and the response was amazing,” said Salina Tech President Greg Nichols. “We had many excellent members of the community willing to lend their knowledge and experience.”

However, as Nichols and the Trustees discussed the applications, they realized something was missing.

In recent years, Salina Tech has added Practical Nursing and Associate Degree Nursing programs, and is adding a Dental Hygiene program starting this fall. That’s a huge shift toward health care, and yet just one of the nine current Trustees is from the health care sector.

At their meeting earlier this week, the Trustees decided to ask again for applications, this time specifying they were looking for someone representing health care, and preferably dentistry.

The nine-member Board is the college’s governing body, and determines goals and direction for the institution. New Board members are appointed by the Board itself, and serve terms of three years, with terms starting on July 1.

The Board typically meets on the fourth Monday of the month, and occasionally has special meetings at other times.

Application deadline is August 15th, and the Board will consider the applications at its August 22 meeting.

Applications are available online at: https://www.salinatech.edu/wp-content/uploads/Board-of-Trustees-Interest-Form-revised-09.11.12.pdf