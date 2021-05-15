Salina, KS

Salina Tech Seeking New Trustees

Todd PittengerMay 15, 2021

Salina Area Technical College is accepting applications from individuals interested in serving on the college’s Board of Trustees.

This nine-member board is the college’s governing body, and determines goals and direction for the institution. The board currently has one vacant seat. New board members are appointed by the current board, with terms starting in July.

The board typically meets on the fourth Monday of each month, and also has occasional special meetings.

Candidates should have experience in a business or education setting, especially involving technical education or related to one of Salina Tech’s programs.

To learn more about Salina Tech and serving on its Board of Trustees, contact President Greg Nichols at 785-309-3182 or [email protected]

Applications should be returned by May 24th.

