Salina Tech Seeking New Trustees

Salina Area Technical College is accepting applications from individuals interested in serving on the college’s Board of Trustees.

According to the school, the nine-member Board is the college’s governing body, and determines goals and direction for the institution. New Board members are appointed by the Board itself, and serve terms of three years, with terms starting on July 1.

The Board typically meets on the fourth Monday of the month, and occasionally has special meetings at other times.

Candidates should have experience in a business or education setting, especially one involving technical education in general or one of Salina Tech’s programs.

“This is a great time to get involved at Salina Tech,” said President Greg Nichols. “Over the past five years, we’ve been the fastest-growing college in Kansas. In addition, we’re constructing a

new student center and launching a new Dental Hygiene program this fall.”

Application deadline is June 17, and the Board will consider the applications at its June 27 meeting.

Applications are available online at: https://www.salinatech.edu/wp-content/uploads/Board- of-Trustees-Interest-Form-revised-09.11.12.pdf