Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 52 ° | Lo: 48 °

Salina Tech Seeking New Trustees

Todd PittengerMay 25, 2022

Salina Area Technical College is accepting applications from individuals interested in serving on the college’s Board of Trustees.

According to the school, the nine-member Board is the college’s governing body, and determines goals and direction for the institution. New Board members are appointed by the Board itself, and serve terms of three years, with terms starting on July 1.

The Board typically meets on the fourth Monday of the month, and occasionally has special meetings at other times.

Candidates should have experience in a business or education setting, especially one involving technical education in general or one of Salina Tech’s programs.

“This is a great time to get involved at Salina Tech,” said President Greg Nichols. “Over the past five years, we’ve been the fastest-growing college in Kansas. In addition, we’re constructing a
new student center and launching a new Dental Hygiene program this fall.”

Application deadline is June 17, and the Board will consider the applications at its June 27 meeting.

Applications are available online at: https://www.salinatech.edu/wp-content/uploads/Board- of-Trustees-Interest-Form-revised-09.11.12.pdf

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Juneteenth: Freedom Day

The Smoky Hill Museum is planning a presentation on what some call our country's "second independenc...

May 25, 2022 Comments

Salina Tech Seeking New Trustees

Kansas News

May 25, 2022

Bethany to Benefit From Major Gift

Top News

May 25, 2022

Medallion Quest Clue Thirteen

Top News

May 24, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Juneteenth: Freedom Day
May 25, 2022Comments
Salina Tech Seeking New T...
May 25, 2022Comments
Sheriff Soldan: Border Re...
May 24, 2022Comments
Free Summer Meals to Begi...
May 24, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra