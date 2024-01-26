Salina Tech Seeking Board Members

Salina Area Technical College is accepting applications from individuals interested in serving on the college’s Board of Trustees.

According to the school, this nine-member board is the college’s governing body, and determines goals and direction for the institution. The board currently has one vacant seat, due to a recent resignation. Board members serve three-year terms, and can serve two consecutive terms.

The board typically meets on the fourth Monday of each month, and also has occasional special meetings.

Candidates should have experience in a business or education setting, especially involving technical education or related to one of Salina Tech’s programs.

The board will likely begin considering applications at its February 26 regular meeting.

_ _ _

To learn more about Salina Tech and serving on its Board of Trustees, contact President Greg Nichols at 785-309-3182 or [email protected]