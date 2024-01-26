Salina Tech Seeking Board Members

By Todd Pittenger January 26, 2024

Salina Area Technical College is accepting applications from individuals interested in serving on the college’s Board of Trustees.

According to the school, this nine-member board is the college’s governing body, and determines goals and direction for the institution. The board currently has one vacant seat, due to a recent resignation. Board members serve three-year terms, and can serve two consecutive terms.

The board typically meets on the fourth Monday of each month, and also has occasional special meetings.

Candidates should have experience in a business or education setting, especially involving technical education or related to one of Salina Tech’s programs.

The board will likely begin considering applications at its February 26 regular meeting.

To learn more about Salina Tech and serving on its Board of Trustees, contact President Greg Nichols at 785-309-3182 or [email protected]

 