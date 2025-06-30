Salina Tech Receives $10,000 Donation

Salina Area Technical College has received a $10,000 donation from Nex-Tech, supporting the college’s newest facility – the Industrial Maintenance and Automation (IMA) Building.

According to the school, this investment will help advance educational opportunities for students entering one of the region’s fastest-growing and most in-demand technical fields.

The IMA Building is home to Salina Tech’s brand-new Industrial Maintenance and Automation program, which is set to officially launch this year. The program is designed to prepare students to maintain and program advanced robotics – critical fields for both local employers and the global economy.

“Nex-Tech has been a long-time partner of Salina Tech, providing essential services to support our technology infrastructure across campus,” said Dr. Greg Nichols, President of Salina Area Technical College. “We’re incredibly thankful that they continue to believe in our mission and are willing to invest in the future of technical education. Their support plays a vital role in helping us advance and expand opportunities for students entering high-demand fields.”

The new building features state-of-the-art labs and training spaces where students gain hands-on experience with electrical systems, hydraulics, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and cutting-edge automation technologies. The program equips graduates with the technical skills necessary to keep modern industries running efficiently and safely.

“Nex-Tech has long been a partner to Salina Tech and is thrilled to participate in the expansion and their new IMA Building with this donation. Technical education plays a vital role in our communities and preparing students for the future, which makes it an easy decision to support Salina Tech with this expansion,” says Jimmy Todd, CEO and General Manager of Nex-Tech. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a program that equips students with the skills needed to thrive in today’s evolving technical landscape.”

Nex-Tech has been a part of the Salina community for over 15 years providing Internet and business services and is invested in the success of Salina’s students, residents, businesses, and schools. As a company, Nex-Tech employs over 350 professionals across central and western Kansas with specialties in areas like telecommunications, IT, cybersecurity, construction, and network infrastructure.

For more information about Salina Tech’s Industrial Maintenance and Automation program, visit: www.salinatech.edu