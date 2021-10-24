Salina Tech Planning Veterans Day Event

Salina Area Technical College and the Kansas National Guard’s Regional Training Institute in Salina are hosting a Veterans Day flag-raising ceremony.

According to the college, the event will start at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 11th on the Salina Tech campus.

A color guard from the Regional Training Institute will raise the flag in front of Salina Tech’s Building A, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, singing of the National Anthem and firing a ceremonial cannon.

The ceremony will be followed by a free breakfast for active duty members of the military, veterans and their families.

While the outside ceremony is open to everyone, the breakfast following is only for active duty members of the military, veterans and their families. Reservations for the breakfast MUST be made in advance and will be accepted on a first-come, first serve basis. Space is limited

Reservations may be made by emailing [email protected]

This will be the sixth year Salina Tech and the Regional Training Institute have hosted such an event.