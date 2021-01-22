Salina, KS

Salina Tech Offers New 8-Week Courses

KSAL StaffJanuary 22, 2021

Salina Area Technical College is expanding opportunites for a wide range of students to continune their education, or to get their start. Beginning in March, Salina Tech will kick off two online courses that condense a 16-week class down to just 8-weeks.

Stanton Gartin, Vice President of Instruction tells KSAL News that high school students or working adults can take advantage of a U.S. History class or Interpersonal Communication course at a time that fits their schedule.

 

Both classes cover the same material as in a traditional 16-week class and are taught online, so students can fit the classes around jobs, family and other commitments.

Both classes start on March 8 and end on May 7 and are for three hours of college credit. Tuition is $99 per credit hour.

 

Both will transfer to colleges and universities in Kansas and across the country, Gartin said, which means they’re ideal for people planning to continue or re-start their education.

 

“If you’ve been out of school for a few years, and thinking about getting a college degree, this is a good way to get started,” Gartin said.

“And if you started college, but weren’t as successful as you had hoped on your first try, these classes are a chance to fix that and make a fresh start. And at just $99 / credit hour, they’re a lot more affordable.”

To learn more about Salina Tech’s new 8-week classes, including how to enroll, call Salina Tech at 785-309-3100.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

