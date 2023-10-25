Salina Tech / National Guard Plannings Veteran Event

Salina Area Technical College and the Kansas National Guard’s Regional Training Institute in Salina are hosting a Veterans Day flag-raising ceremony starting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 10 on the Salina Tech campus.

The ceremony will be followed by a free breakfast for active duty members of the military, veterans and their families.

At the event, a color guard from the Regional Training Institute will raise the flag in front of Salina Tech’s Building A, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, singing of the National Anthem and firing a ceremonial cannon.

This will be the eighth year Salina Tech and the Regional Training Institute have hosted such an event on the Salina Tech Campus. It will also be the first year the breakfast will be served in the college’s new student center in Building A.

While the outdoors portion of the event is open to everyone, the breakfast following is only for active duty members of the military, veterans and their families. Reservations for the breakfast MUST be made in advance and will be accepted on a first-come, first serve basis. Space is limited.

Reservations may be made by emailing [email protected]