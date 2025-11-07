Salina Tech, Instructor Both Honored

Salina Area Technical College has been recognized by the Associated General Contractors of Kansas (AGC) as the Mid-East Kansas Region Post-Secondary School of the Year for 2025. In addition, Brett Hillegiest, Electrical Technology Instructor, was named the Mid-East Kansas Region Post-Secondary Instructor of the Year for 2025.

According to the school, these awards, presented by AGC’s Build Up Kansas Workforce Development Program, celebrate excellence in Career and Technical Education (CTE) and the leadership that helps build a strong pipeline of skilled workers for Kansas industries.

In its recognition letter, AGC praised Salina Tech and Mr. Hillegeist for their “leadership in delivering valuable NCCER construction trade instruction” and for helping students earn industry-recognized credentials that prepare them for employment as professionals in Kansas’ growing construction sector.

The honor also includes a $1,000 per award to support Salina Tech’s Electrical Technology program.

“We are extremely proud of this recognition,” said Jennifer Callis, Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs. “It’s a reflection of the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students who work every day to advance technical education and meet workforce needs across Kansas. We are excited to celebrate Brett on receiving such an honor for his commitment to his program.”

The Associated General Contractors of Kansas represents the state’s leading commercial contractors and works to strengthen the construction industry through education, advocacy, and workforce development.

_ _ _

For more information about Salina Tech’s Electrical Technology, Construction Technology or any other programs, visit www.salinatech.edu.