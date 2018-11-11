Salina Tech Hosting Veteran’s Day Event

Salina Area Technical College, in cooperation with the Kansas National Guard’s Regional Training Institute, is hosting a flag-raising ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 12 in front of Building A on campus.

Soldiers from the Regional Training Institute will raise the American flag, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, the singing of the National Anthem, and firing of the Regional Training Institute’s ceremonial cannon.

The event is open to the public.

Following the ceremony, Salina Tech is hosting a free brunch for active duty members of the military and military veterans. Please RSVP for the brunch by November 5 by calling 785-309-3100