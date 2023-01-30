Salina Tech Fall Honor Roll

Salina Area Technical College has announced its honor roll for the fall semester of 2022.
According to the school, the honor roll includes two levels. The President’s Honor Roll is for students who were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes, and had a GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s Honor Roll is for students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
President’s Honor Roll
Abilene
David Jendro, Diesel Technology; Trenton Wuthnow, Diesel Technology
Assaria
Jayci Burgardt, Concurrent
Carbondale
Makya McClendon, Commercial Truck Driving
Chapman
Ty Dachenhausen, Commercial Truck Driving
Coldwater
Kaden Bond, Diesel Technology
Enterprise
Veronica Cole, Concurrent
Junction City
Naomi Working, Automotive Technology
LaCrosse
Ashley Hoss, Dental Hygiene
Lawrence
Charles Amaro, Commercial Truck Driving; Julius Coats, Commercial Truck Driving; Ronald Ramsay, Commercial Truck Driving
Leoti
Santiago Hernandez, Diesel Technology
Lindsborg
Nicole Smith, Dental Hygiene
Longford
Caitlin Cramer, Dental Hygiene
Manhattan
Brian Johnson, Commercial Truck Driving
McPherson
Jacob Willems, Construction Technology
Milford
David Gobart, Commercial Truck Driving
Minneapolis
Alex Braaten, Construction Technology
Navarre
Ethan Anderson, Commercial Truck Driving
New Cambria
Dawson Adams, Diesel Technology; Melissa Arnold, Business Administrative Technology
Salina
Emily Baker, Associate Degree Nursing; Grace Bowell, General Education; Randy Cash, Commercial Truck Driving; Blake Clarkson, Welding Technology; Cassidy Duerr, Business Administrative Technology; Tara Dulohery, Business Administrative Technology; Reagan Goetz, Concurrent; Anna Gunter, Practical Nursing; Blake Holmes, Diesel Technology; Andrew Holt, Commercial Truck Driving; Garrett James, Diesel Technology; Clayton Knipp, Computer Aided Drafting; Ronald Lang, Commercial Truck Driving; Jacie Marcotte, Dental Hygiene; Brent Martin, Business Administrative Technology; Amber Martinez, Associate Degree Nursing; Daisy Palomera, Technical Studies; Mukesh Patel, Construction Technology; Kreokpol Pongsuwan, Commercial Truck Driving; Melissa Ramierez, Business Administrative Technology; Xander Rydquist, Construction Technology; Nicholas Schutz, Construction Technology; Jason Seim, Commercial Truck Driving; Sydnie Smith, General Education; Adrian Suarez, Commercial Truck Driving; Keaten Toms, Dental Hygiene; Jeremy Young, Police Science
Smolan
Benjamin Hay, Automotive Technology
Solomon
Corben DeWitt, Diesel Technology
Wamego
Robert Shelton, Commercial Truck Driving
Wheaton
Randy Kufahl, Commercial Truck Driving
Dean’s Honor Roll
Abilene
Tessa Bender, Concurrent; Stephanie Hampton, Associate Degree Nursing; Chase Swanson, Concurrent
Assaria
Cody Trumpp, Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning
Bennington
Jordan Drouhard, Associate Degree Nursing
Blue Rapids
Breeanna Young, Dental Assisting
Brookville
Ryder Dent, Welding Technology
Enterprise
Joseph Moore, Diesel Technology
Great Bend
Elaine Hernandez, Dental Hygiene; Liliana Montes, Dental Hygiene
Gypsum
Bryce Cooper, Automotive Technology
Hays
Cooper Shubert, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning
Lindsborg
Grant Kearn, Automotive Technology
Maize
Bailey Koch, Dental Assisting
Manhattan
Hunter Boyer, Diesel Technology
Pratt
Brett Huslig, Automotive Collision Repair
Salina
Seth Blase, Automotive Technology; Maliyah Commerford, Dental Assisting; Maria Esparza, Business Administrative Technology; Erica Francis, Dental Assisting; Richard Hardy, Computer Aided Drafting; Gage Kuntz, Welding Technology; Mindy Martin, Associate Degree Nursing; Kyala Newbanks, Police Science; Luke Obermeyer, Concurrent; Sherry Patrick, Associate Degree Nursing; Jenna Prochazka, Concurrent; Samantha Ribaudo, Diesel Technology; Wade Rutherford, Concurrent; Seth Timken, Computer Aided Drafting; Jackson Trobaugh, Diesel Technology; Chase Umscheid, Auto Collision Repair; Emilee Whelchel, Dental Hygiene
Sedgwick
Brayden Fisher, Diesel Technology
Wichita
Shelby Horner, Dental Hygiene; Dakota Trumbo, Computer Aided Drafting