Salina Tech Fall Honor Roll

Todd PittengerJanuary 30, 2023

Salina Area Technical College has announced its honor roll for the fall semester of 2022.

According to the school, the honor roll includes two levels. The President’s Honor Roll is for students who were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes, and had a GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s Honor Roll is for students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

President’s Honor Roll

Abilene
David Jendro, Diesel Technology; Trenton Wuthnow, Diesel Technology

Assaria
Jayci Burgardt, Concurrent

Carbondale
Makya McClendon, Commercial Truck Driving

Chapman
Ty Dachenhausen, Commercial Truck Driving

Coldwater
Kaden Bond, Diesel Technology

Enterprise
Veronica Cole, Concurrent

Junction City
Naomi Working, Automotive Technology

LaCrosse
Ashley Hoss, Dental Hygiene

Lawrence
Charles Amaro, Commercial Truck Driving; Julius Coats, Commercial Truck Driving; Ronald Ramsay, Commercial Truck Driving

Leoti

Santiago Hernandez, Diesel Technology
Lindsborg
Nicole Smith, Dental Hygiene

Longford
Caitlin Cramer, Dental Hygiene

Manhattan
Brian Johnson, Commercial Truck Driving

McPherson
Jacob Willems, Construction Technology

Milford
David Gobart, Commercial Truck Driving

Minneapolis
Alex Braaten, Construction Technology

Navarre
Ethan Anderson, Commercial Truck Driving

New Cambria
Dawson Adams, Diesel Technology; Melissa Arnold, Business Administrative Technology

Salina
Emily Baker, Associate Degree Nursing; Grace Bowell, General Education; Randy Cash, Commercial Truck Driving; Blake Clarkson, Welding Technology; Cassidy Duerr, Business Administrative Technology; Tara Dulohery, Business Administrative Technology; Reagan Goetz, Concurrent; Anna Gunter, Practical Nursing; Blake Holmes, Diesel Technology; Andrew Holt, Commercial Truck Driving; Garrett James, Diesel Technology; Clayton Knipp, Computer Aided Drafting; Ronald Lang, Commercial Truck Driving; Jacie Marcotte, Dental Hygiene; Brent Martin, Business Administrative Technology; Amber Martinez, Associate Degree Nursing; Daisy Palomera, Technical Studies; Mukesh Patel, Construction Technology; Kreokpol Pongsuwan, Commercial Truck Driving; Melissa Ramierez, Business Administrative Technology; Xander Rydquist, Construction Technology; Nicholas Schutz, Construction Technology; Jason Seim, Commercial Truck Driving; Sydnie Smith, General Education; Adrian Suarez, Commercial Truck Driving; Keaten Toms, Dental Hygiene; Jeremy Young, Police Science

Smolan
Benjamin Hay, Automotive Technology

Solomon
Corben DeWitt, Diesel Technology

Wamego
Robert Shelton, Commercial Truck Driving

Wheaton
Randy Kufahl, Commercial Truck Driving

Dean’s Honor Roll

Abilene
Tessa Bender, Concurrent; Stephanie Hampton, Associate Degree Nursing; Chase Swanson, Concurrent

Assaria
Cody Trumpp, Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning

Bennington
Jordan Drouhard, Associate Degree Nursing

Blue Rapids
Breeanna Young, Dental Assisting

Brookville
Ryder Dent, Welding Technology

Enterprise
Joseph Moore, Diesel Technology

Great Bend
Elaine Hernandez, Dental Hygiene; Liliana Montes, Dental Hygiene

Gypsum
Bryce Cooper, Automotive Technology

Hays
Cooper Shubert, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning

Lindsborg
Grant Kearn, Automotive Technology

Maize
Bailey Koch, Dental Assisting

Manhattan
Hunter Boyer, Diesel Technology

Pratt
Brett Huslig, Automotive Collision Repair

Salina
Seth Blase, Automotive Technology; Maliyah Commerford, Dental Assisting; Maria Esparza, Business Administrative Technology; Erica Francis, Dental Assisting; Richard Hardy, Computer Aided Drafting; Gage Kuntz, Welding Technology; Mindy Martin, Associate Degree Nursing; Kyala Newbanks, Police Science; Luke Obermeyer, Concurrent; Sherry Patrick, Associate Degree Nursing; Jenna Prochazka, Concurrent; Samantha Ribaudo, Diesel Technology; Wade Rutherford, Concurrent; Seth Timken, Computer Aided Drafting; Jackson Trobaugh, Diesel Technology; Chase Umscheid, Auto Collision Repair; Emilee Whelchel, Dental Hygiene

Sedgwick
Brayden Fisher, Diesel Technology

Wichita
Shelby Horner, Dental Hygiene; Dakota Trumbo, Computer Aided Drafting

 

 

