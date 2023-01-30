Salina Tech Fall Honor Roll

Salina Area Technical College has announced its honor roll for the fall semester of 2022.

According to the school, the honor roll includes two levels. The President’s Honor Roll is for students who were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes, and had a GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s Honor Roll is for students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

President’s Honor Roll

Abilene

David Jendro, Diesel Technology; Trenton Wuthnow, Diesel Technology

Assaria

Jayci Burgardt, Concurrent

Carbondale

Makya McClendon, Commercial Truck Driving

Chapman

Ty Dachenhausen, Commercial Truck Driving

Coldwater

Kaden Bond, Diesel Technology

Enterprise

Veronica Cole, Concurrent

Junction City

Naomi Working, Automotive Technology

LaCrosse

Ashley Hoss, Dental Hygiene

Lawrence

Charles Amaro, Commercial Truck Driving; Julius Coats, Commercial Truck Driving; Ronald Ramsay, Commercial Truck Driving

Leoti

Santiago Hernandez, Diesel Technology

Lindsborg

Nicole Smith, Dental Hygiene

Longford

Caitlin Cramer, Dental Hygiene

Manhattan

Brian Johnson, Commercial Truck Driving

McPherson

Jacob Willems, Construction Technology

Milford

David Gobart, Commercial Truck Driving

Minneapolis

Alex Braaten, Construction Technology

Navarre

Ethan Anderson, Commercial Truck Driving

New Cambria

Dawson Adams, Diesel Technology; Melissa Arnold, Business Administrative Technology

Salina

Emily Baker, Associate Degree Nursing; Grace Bowell, General Education; Randy Cash, Commercial Truck Driving; Blake Clarkson, Welding Technology; Cassidy Duerr, Business Administrative Technology; Tara Dulohery, Business Administrative Technology; Reagan Goetz, Concurrent; Anna Gunter, Practical Nursing; Blake Holmes, Diesel Technology; Andrew Holt, Commercial Truck Driving; Garrett James, Diesel Technology; Clayton Knipp, Computer Aided Drafting; Ronald Lang, Commercial Truck Driving; Jacie Marcotte, Dental Hygiene; Brent Martin, Business Administrative Technology; Amber Martinez, Associate Degree Nursing; Daisy Palomera, Technical Studies; Mukesh Patel, Construction Technology; Kreokpol Pongsuwan, Commercial Truck Driving; Melissa Ramierez, Business Administrative Technology; Xander Rydquist, Construction Technology; Nicholas Schutz, Construction Technology; Jason Seim, Commercial Truck Driving; Sydnie Smith, General Education; Adrian Suarez, Commercial Truck Driving; Keaten Toms, Dental Hygiene; Jeremy Young, Police Science

Smolan

Benjamin Hay, Automotive Technology

Solomon

Corben DeWitt, Diesel Technology

Wamego

Robert Shelton, Commercial Truck Driving

Wheaton

Randy Kufahl, Commercial Truck Driving

Dean’s Honor Roll

Abilene

Tessa Bender, Concurrent; Stephanie Hampton, Associate Degree Nursing; Chase Swanson, Concurrent

Assaria

Cody Trumpp, Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning

Bennington

Jordan Drouhard, Associate Degree Nursing

Blue Rapids

Breeanna Young, Dental Assisting

Brookville

Ryder Dent, Welding Technology

Enterprise

Joseph Moore, Diesel Technology

Great Bend

Elaine Hernandez, Dental Hygiene; Liliana Montes, Dental Hygiene

Gypsum

Bryce Cooper, Automotive Technology

Hays

Cooper Shubert, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning

Lindsborg

Grant Kearn, Automotive Technology

Maize

Bailey Koch, Dental Assisting

Manhattan

Hunter Boyer, Diesel Technology

Pratt

Brett Huslig, Automotive Collision Repair

Salina

Seth Blase, Automotive Technology; Maliyah Commerford, Dental Assisting; Maria Esparza, Business Administrative Technology; Erica Francis, Dental Assisting; Richard Hardy, Computer Aided Drafting; Gage Kuntz, Welding Technology; Mindy Martin, Associate Degree Nursing; Kyala Newbanks, Police Science; Luke Obermeyer, Concurrent; Sherry Patrick, Associate Degree Nursing; Jenna Prochazka, Concurrent; Samantha Ribaudo, Diesel Technology; Wade Rutherford, Concurrent; Seth Timken, Computer Aided Drafting; Jackson Trobaugh, Diesel Technology; Chase Umscheid, Auto Collision Repair; Emilee Whelchel, Dental Hygiene

Sedgwick

Brayden Fisher, Diesel Technology

Wichita

Shelby Horner, Dental Hygiene; Dakota Trumbo, Computer Aided Drafting