Salina Tech Earns New Carnegie Classifications

Salina Area Technical College is being recognized for the quality education it provides.

According to the school, in the newly redesigned 2025 Carnegie Classifications Salina Tech has received two notable designations: “Professions-focused Associate Small” under the Institutional Classification and “Higher Access, Medium Earnings” in the Student Access and Earnings Classification. These classifications, developed by the Carnegie Foundation and the American Council on Education, reflect the college’s commitment to career-focused education and serving a diverse student population.

The “Professions-focused Associate Small” classification places Salina Tech among 168 institutions across the U.S. that primarily award associate degrees in professional or career-aligned fields. This reflects Salina Tech’s mission of preparing students for the workforce through industry-relevant programs. The “Higher Access, Medium Earnings” designation highlights the college’s strong record of enrolling Pell Grant recipients and students from underrepresented backgrounds, as well as helping graduates earn competitive wages compared to peers in their communities.

These updated classifications aim to better reflect the modern landscape of higher education and the outcomes that matter most to students, families, and communities. With classifications now updated every three years, Salina Tech’s continued success in providing accessible, workforce-driven education stands as a model of student-centered excellence.

Photo via Salina Area Technical College