Salina Tech Earns “Military Friendly” Silver Designation

For the eighth year in a row, Salina Area Technical College has been recognized as a Military Friendly® School by Viqtory, the publisher of G.I. Jobs, STEM Jobs and Military Spouse magazines.

The Military Friendly® School designation is awarded based on both publicly available data sources and responses from a survey completed by each school. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey with 530 earning special awards for going above the standard.

This year, Salina Tech was awarded the “Silver” designation, putting it in the top 20 percent of Military Friendly schools nationwide. Only one other Kansas technical college earned that ranking.

The 2023-2024 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

The judging criteria for the awards were determined by Viqtory with input from leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“We’re pleased by this recognition,” said Salina Tech President Greg Nichols. We’re proud of the opportunities we provide for both veterans and active-duty service members. Helping people who served our country prepare for a successful career after their military service is good for them and good for the region.