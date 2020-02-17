Salina Tech Earns “Military Friendly” Designation

For the fifth consecutive year, Salina Area Technical College has been recognized as a Military Friendly® school by Victory Media, the publisher of G.I. Jobs, STEM Jobs and Military Spouse magazines.

The Military Friendly® list is created each year based on both public data sources and surveys sent to colleges. The process ranks more than 8,800 colleges and universities nationwide. Factors that go into the rankings include student retention, graduation rates, job placement, loan repayment and default rates for both the entire student population and specifically for student veterans.

Statewide, 16 colleges and universities earned the Military Friendly® designation for 2020.

In 2017, Salina Tech partnered with the Kansas National Guard to create a program called “Synchronous Training and Academic Credit,” in which soldiers training at the National Guard’s Regional Training Institute in Salina can earn college credit for their military training.

The first of these STAC agreements was for the military’s Allied Trade Specialist program, which combines welding and machining. The college has similar agreements for Utilities Equipment Repairer training, which aligns with the Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning program.

By combining the college credits earned for their military training and taking some general education courses through Salina Tech, soldiers can earn an Associate of Applied Science degree.