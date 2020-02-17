Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 59 ° | Lo: 28 °

Salina Tech Earns “Military Friendly” Designation

Mike Strand / Salina Area Technical CollegeFebruary 17, 2020

For the fifth consecutive year, Salina Area Technical College has been recognized as a Military Friendly® school by Victory Media, the publisher of G.I. Jobs, STEM Jobs and Military Spouse magazines.

The Military Friendly® list is created each year based on both public data sources and surveys sent to colleges. The process ranks more than 8,800 colleges and universities nationwide. Factors that go into the rankings include student retention, graduation rates, job placement, loan repayment and default rates for both the entire student population and specifically for student veterans.

Statewide, 16 colleges and universities earned the Military Friendly® designation for 2020.

In 2017, Salina Tech partnered with the Kansas National Guard to create a program called “Synchronous Training and Academic Credit,” in which soldiers training at the National Guard’s Regional Training Institute in Salina can earn college credit for their military training.

The first of these STAC agreements was for the military’s Allied Trade Specialist program, which combines welding and machining. The college has similar agreements for Utilities Equipment Repairer training, which aligns with the Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning program.

By combining the college credits earned for their military training and taking some general education courses through Salina Tech, soldiers can earn an Associate of Applied Science degree.

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

A family of six is involved in a rollover crash along Interstate 70 in Dickinson County. Kansas News

Teen Killed in Crash

A teenager is dead following a crash in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 16-year-...

February 17, 2020 Comments

Salina Tech Earns “Military Frien...

Top News

February 17, 2020

Scammer Claims from S.S. Administra...

Kansas News

February 17, 2020

Police Seek Public Comment

Top News

February 17, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

A family of six is involved in a rollover crash along Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
Teen Killed in Crash
February 17, 2020Comments
Scammer Claims from S.S. ...
February 17, 2020Comments
A Day to Honor All Presid...
February 17, 2020Comments
Concert Raises Roof Money...
February 17, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH