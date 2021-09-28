Salina Tech Dedicates Goode Learning Resources Center

Salina Area Technical College formally dedicated its Goode Learning Resources Center Monday evening, naming it for Greg and Barb Goode.

Greg Goode was Salina Tech’s first president, serving from July 1, 2009 to June 30, 2016. During that time, he led the college’s transformation from a technical school that was part of the USD 305 School District to an independent college with accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission.

Salina Tech President Greg Nichols outlined many of his predecessor’s accomplishments during his tenure, including creating and expanding several programs, and starting the college’s concurrent enrollment program, which allows high school students to earn college credit while taking college-level classes at their schools.

“I can remember when we had zero students in that program,” Goode said. This fall, 290 students are enrolled in 1,317 credit hours in classes such as College English I and General Psychology. The college now works with schools in Saline, McPherson, Dickinson, Ottawa, and Ellsworth counties with plans to offer options for Lincoln County students soon.

Nichols said his Goode was instrumental in setting the groundwork for success including the creation of the Salina Area Technical College Education Foundation. The Goodes have continued to support Salina Tech since Greg Goode’s retirement in 2016 and recently contributed $60,000 to the creation of an endowment fund which was matched by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation to raise endowments for Salina Tech.

Greg Goode recalled approaching Barb about making a contribution to the college. “She asked how much, and I named a number, and she was quiet for a minute before saying okay.”

The college’s Board of Trustees approved naming the Learning Resources Center for the Goodes this past March, but the dedication event was pushed to this fall because of Covid concerns last spring.