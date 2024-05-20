Salina Teacher Quarterfinalist For National Award

A Salina teacher has been named a quarterfinalists for the 2025 Music Educator Award.

According to USD 305, Matt Gerry was named one of 215 quarterfinalists for the award. The prestigious award is given to current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who advocate for the ongoing inclusion of music education in schools.

This year’s quarterfinalists hail from 202 cities and were chosen from more than 2,400 initial nominations. Additionally, 159 legacy applicants from 2024 are also eligible for this year’s award.

Gerry is a legacy applicant from 2024 who is eligible for this year’s award.

Gerry teaches 6th Grade General Music and 7th/8th Grade Guitar at Salina South Middle School. He has accumulated several awards throughout his career including

2011-12 USD 305 Secondary Teacher of the Year

2017 Radio Disney Hero for Change Award Recipient

2017 Country Music Association Music Teacher of Excellence Award Winner

Semi-finalists for the 2025 Music Educator Award will be announced later this year. The ultimate recipient will be celebrated during GRAMMY Week 2025.