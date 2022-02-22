Salina Teacher Honored as “Master Teacher”

A science teacher from Salina South High School is among seven teachers from across Kansas being honored as a “Master Teacher”. Melanie Hammond is among the teachers being honored.

According to Emporia State University, the 2022 class of Master Teachers represents nearly 130 years of teaching experience. The teachers chosen for this annual award are:

Andy Battenfield, Physical Education Teacher at Village Elementary School in USD 253 Emporia;

Melanie Hammond, Chemistry/Physical Science Teacher at South High School in USD 305 Salina ;

Karen Stohlmann Henderson, Mathematics & Engineering Teacher at Northwest High School in USD 229 Blue Valley;

Sarah M. Hoff, Social Studies Teacher at Dodge City High School in USD 443 Dodge City;

Gina Johnson, Fourth and Fifth Grade Teacher at O’Loughlin Elementary School in USD 489 Hays;

Bryan Scruggs, Instructional Coach at Seitz Elementary School in USD 475 Geary County; and

Barbara Tholen, Journalism Adviser/Graphic Design Teacher at Lawrence High School in USD 497 Lawrence.

The recipients were selected by a 10-member committee including representatives from the Kansas Association of Colleges of Teacher Education, Kansas Principals Association, Kansas Association of School Boards, Kansas Association of Secondary School Principals, Kansas National Education Association, Kansas National Education Association – Student Program, ESU’s Kappa Delta Pi student organization, and representatives of the 2020 Kansas Master Teacher class.

Emporia State University established the Kansas Master Teacher awards in 1954. The awards are presented annually to selected teachers who demonstrate the attributes of exemplary professional educators. Information on the 67 years of educators named Kansas Master Teachers is available.

Through the support of the Bank of America Charitable Foundation, each Master Teacher will be presented with a check for $1,000.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Kansas Master Teachers as well as the 2022 Master Teachers will be honored on Master Teacher Day to be held Wednesday, April 6 at Emporia State University. The Kansas Master Teacher program suspended recognizing individual teachers for 2021.

On Kansas Master Teacher Day, as part of several recognition activities, the teachers will present a seminar at 2:30 p.m. in the W.S. and E.C. Jones Conference Center in Visser Hall. The teachers will then be honored during a social hour at 5:45 p.m. in Webb Hall Lobby of Emporia State’s Memorial Union followed by the banquet and award ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in Webb Hall.

Tickets for the dinner cost $20, and reservations are required by Wednesday, March 23. For more information, see www.emporia.edu/masterteacher.

