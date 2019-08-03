Salina Teacher Contract Agreement Reached

The Salina school district and and Salina teachers have reached a preliminary agreement on new terms of employment.

According to the district, the two sides came to agreement on an average salary increase of 3.2% after completing a successful mediation session. The teams had already agreed to other changes in the contract such as:

Increased plan time for elementary classroom teachers and high school teachers

Expanded the opportunity to use paid time off

The next step is for USD 305 teachers to vote in order to ratify the 2019-2020 teacher contract. The USD 305 Board of Education appreciates the hard work and dedication displayed by both the district’s negotiations team and NEA-Salina’s negotiations team.