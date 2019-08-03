Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 67 °

BREAKING NEWS

Salina Teacher Contract Agreement Reached

Todd PittengerAugust 3, 2019

The Salina school district and and Salina teachers have reached a preliminary agreement on new terms of employment.

According to the district, the two sides came to agreement on an average salary increase of 3.2% after completing a successful mediation session. The teams had already agreed to other changes in the contract such as:

  • Increased plan time for elementary classroom teachers and high school teachers
  • Expanded the opportunity to use paid time off

The next step is for USD 305 teachers to vote in order to ratify the 2019-2020 teacher contract. The USD 305 Board of Education appreciates the hard work and dedication displayed by both the district’s negotiations team and NEA-Salina’s negotiations team.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Teacher Contract Agreement R...

The Salina school district and and Salina teachers have reached a preliminary agreement on new terms...

August 3, 2019 Comments

Gearing up For School

Top News

August 2, 2019

Body Recovered at Wilson Lake

Top News

August 2, 2019

Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/3

Sports News

August 2, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Teens Missing
August 2, 2019Comments
Heavy Power Washer Stolen
August 2, 2019Comments
Slithery Surprise at Gas ...
August 2, 2019Comments
Vehicle Burglar Caught on...
August 2, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH