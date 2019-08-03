Salina Teacher Contract Agreement Reached

The Salina school district and and Salina teachers have reached a preliminary agreement on new terms of employment.
According to the district, the two sides came to agreement on an average salary increase of 3.2% after completing a successful mediation session. The teams had already agreed to other changes in the contract such as:
- Increased plan time for elementary classroom teachers and high school teachers
- Expanded the opportunity to use paid time off
The next step is for USD 305 teachers to vote in order to ratify the 2019-2020 teacher contract. The USD 305 Board of Education appreciates the hard work and dedication displayed by both the district’s negotiations team and NEA-Salina’s negotiations team.