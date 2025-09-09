Salina Teacher Arrested

A Salina middle school teacher has been arrested for allegedly furnishing students with alcohol and marijuana products.
According to Salina Police, Over the weekend, a parent of a 16-year-old male reported to the agency suspicious text messaging between the juvenile and a teacher at South Middle School. An investigation was conducted with the cooperation of USD 305.
The investigation determined the teacher, 47-year-old Amanda Freeman, had furnished the juvenile, and possibly other juveniles, with alcohol and THC products.
Freeman, who is listed as an English Language Arts teacher on the South Middle School website, was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Saline County Jail. She could face charges which include:
- Felony Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct
- Aggravated Endangerment of a Child
- Distribution of Marijuana
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Unlawful Social Hosting
- Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor
The investigation is on-going.