Salina Teacher Arrested

A Salina middle school teacher has been arrested for allegedly furnishing students with alcohol and marijuana products.

According to Salina Police, Over the weekend, a parent of a 16-year-old male reported to the agency suspicious text messaging between the juvenile and a teacher at South Middle School. An investigation was conducted with the cooperation of USD 305.

The investigation determined the teacher, 47-year-old Amanda Freeman, had furnished the juvenile, and possibly other juveniles, with alcohol and THC products.

Freeman, who is listed as an English Language Arts teacher on the South Middle School website, was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Saline County Jail. She could face charges which include:

Felony Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct

Aggravated Endangerment of a Child

Distribution of Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Unlawful Social Hosting

Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

The investigation is on-going.