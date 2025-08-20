Salina Taco John’s Closes

A Mexican restaurant chain which has two locations in Salina, and is known for among other things its Potato Olés, has closed one of its stores, and the other will soon close as well.

The Taco John’s located at 3049 Riffel Drive permanently closed Wednesday afternoon. A manager told KSAL News the restaurant was out of food, and no more deliveries were coming. The employee indicated the location at 418 E Iron Avenue was still open, but once its food supply is gone it will also close for good.

Taco John’s is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It began as a small taco stand in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 1969. It was headquartered in Cheyenne until the move to Minnesota was finalized this summer.

Since it was founded, Taco John’s has grown now to nearly 400 locations across over 20 states.

The first Salina Taco John’s was located on Santa Fe, located where what is now the parking lot of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Salina Downtown Hotel. It relocated to the current Iron Avenue location and built a brand new building, which could be closed by the weekend.