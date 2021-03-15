Salina Taco Bell Helping Hungry Kids

Taco Bell restaurants in Salina are teaming up with the Kansas Food Bank’s Food 4 Kids Program to help chronically hungry children.

Every Friday during the school year, the Kansas Food Bank provides backpacks of food for children who don’t get enough to eat at home on the weekends.

From March 18th through March 31st, participating Taco Bell restaurants across Kansas, including the three in Salina (located at 1700 W. Crawford, 1040 E. Iron and 2305 S. 9th), will ask customers to help support the Food 4 Kids program by rounding up their purchase. And when you round up, you’ll get a free taco on your next visit.

Currently, the Food 4 Kids Backpack Program is serving over 6,000 kids across Kansas alone. In Salina there are 200 children served by the program.

Your change matters. If you would like to help chronically hungry children, go to your local Taco Bell to donate from March 18th through March 31th and become a Child Hunger Hero!