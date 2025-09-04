Salina Symphony’s Stellar Season

The Salina Symphony’s 70th Anniversary Season will open with a stellar multi-media concert on Sun., Oct. 5, at 4 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre.

The concert will open with a breathtaking performance of Holst’s majestic The Planets, featuring world renowned projection artist Camilla Tassi’s visual interpretation of the iconic score, including images from the Boom! Salina Street Art & Mural Festival.

Following intermission, Daniel Slatkin’s evocative “Voyager 130” will transport you to the farthest reaches of space. The concert will culminate in a thrilling trio of themes from Star Wars: Imperial March, Duel of the Fates, and Main Title.

“This program offers a rare opportunity to experience the grandeur of Holst’s The Planets alongside the iconic scores of Star Wars,” said Yaniv Segal, music director. “Enhanced by striking visual elements, the performance invites audiences to explore the intersection of music, outer space, and cinematic storytelling on a truly cosmic scale.”

The orchestra will be joined by the KWU Philharmonic Choir and select ensembles from Salina Central, Salina South, and Southeast of Saline High Schools.

This project is funded in part by the Horizons Grants Program of the Salina Arts and Humanities Foundation. Funding is provided by Horizons, a private donor group.

Guest Artist – Camilla Tassi, Projection Designer

Combining her background in computer science and music, Tassi has built a career telling powerful stories through projection design for opera, theater, dance, and beyond. Her impressive credits include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Walt Disney Concert Hall, and the Berlin Opera Academy.

Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets start at $42 and may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998 or online at www.salinasymphony.org.

Season tickets may be ordered by phone at 785-823-8309 or in person at the Symphony Office, located on the second floor of the Stiefel Theatre.

Pre-Concert Talk

On concert day, join us for a pre-concert talk with Maestro Segal and Tassi at 3 p.m. Please enter through the main theatre doors. Doors will open at 2:45 p.m.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.