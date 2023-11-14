Salina Symphony’s Christmas Festival Concerts are just around the corner.

December brings a cherished tradition featuring festive music of the season at the Salina Symphony Christmas Festival Sat., Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. or Sun., Dec. 10, at 4 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre.

Get in the holiday spirit with performances from the Salina Symphony, Theatre Salina’s Iron Street Dance Company, Tamara Howe School of Dance, Salina Chorale, Kansas Wesleyan University Chorale and Salina Youth Choir. The beloved concert will end with a special early visit from Santa Claus!

Tickets may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998 or online at www.salinasymphony.org. Tickets start at $35 with $25 pricing for students/children.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.

Photos courtesy Salina Symphony