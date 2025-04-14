Salina Symphony Youth Choir Concert is Next Sunday

The Salina Symphony Youth Choir will celebrate its 10th Anniversary at its Spring Concert on Sunday, April 27, at 7 p.m. at University United Methodist Church under the direction of Jenna Eshleman.

The Youth Choir will be joined by special guest Thad Beach, a musician, songwriter, teaching artist, and performer known for his energetic performances and humorous original songs. The choir will perform alongside Beach on one of his original pieces.

In addition, the choir will perform a commissioned work in celebration of its 10th anniversary season titled Morning Prayer by Dr. Bradley Vogel.

Tickets may be purchased at the door. Seating is by general admission and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, please contact the Symphony Office at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.