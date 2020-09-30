Salina Symphony Virtual Chamber Concert Sunday

Changing Lives Through Music – that’s the mission statement at the Salina Symphony and Executive Director Adrienne Allen, tells KSAL News that changes from COVID-19 does not extinguish the passion to play music.

The Salina Symphony will launch its Virtual Chamber Concert Series on Sun., Oct. 4, at 4 p.m. The first concert of the “Listen Together” series will feature the Salina Symphony Woodwind Quintet and String Quartet.

Just days ago Allen watched the filming inside the Stiefel’s Watson Room and is excited for concert to roll out this weekend.

The concert will be premiered and available for viewing on the Salina Symphony Facebook page this Sunday at 4pm with a running time of about 45 minutes.