Salina Symphony to Present Four Seasons Chamber Concert April 20

Beautiful music in a beautiful setting is what’s on tap for music fans in Salina.

Enjoy a delightful spring evening at the Homewood Suites Courtyard in Downtown Salina while basking in the classical sounds of a string quartet and brass quintet performed by your Salina Symphony musicians, including the Maestro himself!

The program will also include Astor Piazzolla’s toe-tapping Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, tangos inspired by Vivaldi’s timeless Four Seasons, featuring soloist Leonardo Rosario.

Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at the Symphony Office or by calling 785-823-8309.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.

Soloist Leonardo Rosario, photo courtesy Salina Symphony