Salina Symphony to Present Back to Back Shows

The Salina Symphony is preparing to kick off 2024 with two shows at two venues, American Patriots January 27th and The Harmony Games January 28th.



Join the Salina Symphony for the inaugural concert of its new concert series, Out of the Box, performed in the intimate setting of Theatre Salina’s Sunflower Financial (Black Box) Theatre Jan. 27 at 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.

The Symphony welcomes back Samantha Rose Williams, who dazzled our community last season. Williams serves as creative producer of American Patriots, a theatrical song-cycle that explores what it means to be American from four different perspectives: Black American, Indigenous American, New American, and white Working-Class American. Featuring newly commissioned songs (with texts taken from contemporary interviews of 50 Americans from across the nation), American Patriots takes an unflinching look at the lived reality of American Ideals today.

The five composers’ unique styles create a dynamic auditory experience that reflects the diversity of the country: at times classical, jazzy, Broadway, funny, serious and alarming, but always engaging and impactful.

Tickets on Sale Now!

Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at the Symphony Office or by calling 785-823-8309.

The Harmony Games January 28th

Bring your children or grandchildren to the Salina Symphony on Sun., Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre for this year’s Family Concert, The Harmony Games.

Enjoy an afternoon of music and more with The Harmony Games, a story that tells of four families who, after fighting for as long as anyone could remember, come together through the power of music. Young concertgoers will be introduced to the instruments that comprise the orchestra while also learning how music and math are connected. The concert will also feature the wildly popular and adventurous music from Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean.

Arrive at 3 p.m. for children’s activities, including an instrument petting zoo, where children will have hands-on exposure to instruments. Join us for a concert experience that is interactive, inspirational, and fun for all ages!

Tickets on Sale Now!

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children/students. Tickets may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998, or online at salinasymphony.org.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.