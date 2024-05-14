Salina Symphony to Perform at Sunset D-Day Commemoration Concert

The Salina Symphony is tuning up for an unforgettable Symphony at Sunset D-Day 80th Anniversary Commemoration Concert on Saturday, June 1, on the grounds of the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene.

Activities begin at 1 p.m. with hands-on history carts in the museum, food vendors,

Mounted Color Guard Demonstrations, a flight simulator, and additional displays.

Performances by the Flint Hills Children’s Choir begin at 3 p.m., with Everyday Lights following at 5:30 p.m. and Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division Band taking the stage at 7 p.m. The Salina Symphony Concert, conducted by Music Director Yaniv Segal, will begin at 8:30 p.m. just as the sun begins to set.

Join us in honoring our veterans and celebrating the spirit of togetherness at this patriotic event. While admission is free, your generous donations to the Eisenhower Foundation will ensure the continuity of this beautiful concert for years to come.

Seating is not provided, so please bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

Museum admission is complimentary for the entire day, offering you a chance to explore and to learn. Be sure to visit the D-Day Remembered—Photographs by Fabrice Bourge photo exhibition.

Join the Eisenhower Presidential Library June 4-6 to commemorate D-Day+80 with the World War II Emerging Scholars Symposium culminating in the Remembrance Ceremony and Veterans Panel on June 6. Visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov for the complete schedule.

The Symphony at Sunset Concert is generously sponsored by the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, Marshall Motors of Salina, and the Friends of the Eisenhower Foundation. Additional support is also provided by Kansas Gas Service and Vyve Broadband.