Salina Symphony to Host Auditions

The Salina Symphony is planning musician auditions for its upcoming 2023 -2024 season.

According to the organization, auditions for the following Salina Symphony positions will be held Mon., Aug. 7, beginning at 7 p.m. for principal trombone, trombone II, and bass trombone (trombone III).

Auditions for principal violin II, principal string bass, and sections strings will be held Tues., Aug. 8, beginning at 7 p.m.

All auditions will be held at the Symphony Rehearsal Hall, 132 S. 5 th St.

Audition requirements are posted at www.salinasymphony.org .

For more information, please contact the Symphony Office at 785-823-8309.