Salina Symphony String Academy Announces Beginning Group Lessons

The Salina Symphony String Academy announces Beginning Group String Lessons, designed for brand-new musicians and those with less than a year of playing experience. In a fun, supportive group setting, students will build a strong musical foundation while learning the basics of violin, viola, and cello.

Classes for children ages 4-6 will be held Tuesdays at either 10:30 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. For students in grades 1-5, classes will be held Mondays at either 4:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Classes begin early September.

Group lessons will be taught by Denise Blehm, concertmaster of the Salina Symphony. For more than three decades, Denise has performed with the Salina Symphony and nurtured young musicians through private instruction. For more information or to enroll, visit www.salinasymphony.org.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, please contact the Symphony Office at (785) 823-8309.

#