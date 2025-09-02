Salina Symphony Single Tickets on Sale for All Concerts

Just over the horizon – amazing performances will once again rise from the stage at the Stiefel Theatre.

Single tickets are on sale now for all Salina Symphony concerts for the upcoming 70th Anniversary Season, Infinite Horizons.

This includes both Mainstage Concerts and Encore Performances. Mainstage Season

The Symphony will launch the landmark season Oct. 5 with Beyond the Planets, a stellar multi-media concert that includes a trio of thrilling themes from Star Wars. The program culminates in a breathtaking performance of Holst’s majestic The Planets suite, featuring world renowned projection artist Camilla Tassi’s visual interpretation of the iconic score. Prepare for an unforgettable voyage that blends visual beauty and the sheer power of orchestral music.

Fireworks will be the theme for the Nov. 9 concert. Be among the first to experience the vibrant energy of Carolina Calvache’s new “Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra,” showcasing principal trombonist Dan Hinman. The concert concludes with the hypnotic crescendo of Ravel’s captivating “Bolero,” promising an unforgettable concert experience.

The Symphony’s cherished holiday tradition continues Dec. 13 and 14 with the Christmas Festival. Multi-talented vocalist, instrumentalist, and composer Andrew Lipke will return to Salina to conduct and perform. The concert will also feature festive song and dance from Iron Street Dance Company, Tamara Howe School of Dance, Salina Chorale, Kansas Wesleyan University Chorale, and Salina Symphony Youth Choir.

Celebrate 250 years of the American Spirit Jan. 25 with this dynamic symphonic concert! Crowd favorite Samantha Rose Williams returns to sing Alan Fletcher’s “Three American Songs” and selections by Florence Price. The evening ends with the vibrant and iconic sounds of Bernstein’s “Symphonic Dances” from West Side Story, a testament to the nation’s enduring artistic energy.

Experience the timeless magic of Rodgers and Hammerstein March 8 at this unforgettable concert. Relive the heartwarming melodies from The Sound of Music, Oklahoma!, The King and I, more! Join the Symphony for an evening filled with iconic songs that have captured hearts for generations.

The anniversary season will end May 3 with Beethoven’s awe-inspiring Ninth Symphony. A cornerstone of classical music and a triumph of human spirit, this legendary work unites orchestra, chorus, and soloists in a powerful celebration of unity and hope. Encore Performances

Encore performances begin Sept. 27 with Fiddle Fusion, an outdoor chamber music concert blending classical elegance with folk fire. Enjoy the timeless beauty of a Mozart string quartet and then kick up your heels to a lively set of traditional Scottish fiddle tunes and other surprises.

Bring your family to the Symphony for an afternoon of music and more on Jan. 24 with The Harmony Games, a story about four families who come together through the power of music. The concert will also feature wildly popular music from Wicked. Join us for a concert experience that is interactive, inspirational, and fun for all ages!

Out of the Box returns April 25 at Theatre Salina’s Black Box with the groundbreaking minimalism of Terry Riley’s In C, a mesmerizing and ever-evolving piece. With its hypnotic

rhythms and shifting textures, In C transforms each performance into a unique journey for the senses.

Single Tickets on Sale Now for All Concerts

Single tickets may be ordered by phone at 785-827-1998, online at salinasymphoy.org, or in person at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office.

Season Ticket BOGO Continues for New Subscribers

Season tickets to all six mainstage concerts are available starting at $225. The Symphony is once again offering buy-one, get-one free season tickets for first-time subscribers.

Season tickets may be ordered by phone at 785-823-8309, online at salinasymphoy.org, or in person at the Symphony Office, located on the second floor of the Stiefel Theatre.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact the Symphony Office at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.