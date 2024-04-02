Salina Symphony Season Closes May 5 with Tango Classic Featuring Accordion Soloist

The Salina Symphony will close its mainstage season with Tango Classic on Sunday, May 5, at 4 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre.

The audience will enjoy an impressive program with a spectacular variety of music. Move to the beats and rhythm of Argentine Tango with the dazzling Concerto for Bandoneón “Aconcagua” by Astor Piazzolla, performed by young accordion phenom Hanzhi Wang.

The orchestra will also perform Black Swan, Bright Sheng’s lyrical tribute to Johannes Brahms. The season will finish with a heroic flourish with Brahms’ own majestic First Symphony. The Symphony No. 1 is bursting with thrilling twists and turns brought to fruition by the composer’s effective harmonic language, rich orchestrations and memorable melodic writing.

Guest Artist

Acclaimed for her “staggering virtuosity,” Hanzhi Wang is the only accordionist to ever win a place on the roster of Young Concert Artists in its 60-year history. An ambassador for her instrument, Wang has been praised for her captivating stage presence and performances that display passion and finesse.

Wang has appeared as soloist with numerous orchestras across the country. This season, she will embark on a coast-to-coast tour with Mandolin sensation Avi Avital, which includes a performance presented by the New York Philharmonic.

Tickets on Sale Now!

Tickets start at $35 and may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998 or online at www.salinasymphony.org.

Pre-Concert Talk

Join us for a pre-concert talk with Maestro Segal at 3 p.m. in the Stiefel Theatre Watson Room. Please enter through the main theatre doors. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.

