Salina Symphony Season Begins Sunday

The Salina Symphony will embark on a season of “New Beginnings” this Sunday. The symphony begins the new season under the baton of newly appointed Music Director Yaniv Segal Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre.

The opening concert, entitled “Rise Up,” is a mixture of classic and contemporary music. It will open with Patrick Harlin’s majestic “Earthrise” – based on the iconic photograph taken from NASA’s Apollo 8 spacecraft – followed by “Violin Concerto in D minor, Op.47” by Jean Sibelius, featuring violinist and Kansas City native Maria Ioudenitch.

The concert will conclude with a performance of one of the most iconic symphonies of all time, Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5 in C minor”, one of the most recognizable works of all time.

Dynamic violinist and Kansas City native Maria Ioudenitch will dazzle audiences with her performance of Sibelius’ epic violin concerto. Patrick Harlin’s majestic new work, inspired by Earthrise – the iconic photograph taken from Apollo 8 – will open this can’t miss program.

Single tickets on sale now and can be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998 or online at www.stiefeltheatre.org.