Salina Symphony Readying “Music for All” Season

The Salina Symphony is preparing to open its season with “Rhythm & Soul”, a vibrant celebration of energy, color and rhythm, on Sun., Oct. 11, at 4 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre.

According to the Symphony, a jubilant orchestral opener will be followed by Fandango, Arturo Márquez’ fiery, Latin-inspired violin concerto featuring guest artist Risa Hokamura.

The journey continues with Duke Ellington’s monumental Black, Brown and Beige and George Gershwin’s sparkling An American in Paris, celebrating a jazz-infused world of sound and rhythm.

“This program is bursting with energy, from Márquez’ rhythmic fire to the unmistakable sounds of Ellington and Gershwin,” said Yaniv Segal, Music Director. “It’s a thrilling way to open the season: bold, colorful, and full of life.”

Risa Hokamura, violin

Japanese violinist Risa Hokamura’s playing has been praised as “both powerful and reflective, sweet and steely” (Upstage, Indianapolis). She has performed with notable

orchestras, including the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, and Tokyo Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets start at $45 and may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998 or online at www.salinasymphony.org.

Season tickets may be ordered by phone at 785-823-8309 or in person at the Symphony Office, located on the second floor of the Stiefel Theatre. The Symphony is offering buy-one, get-one free season tickets for new subscribers.

Pre-Concert Talk

On concert day, join them for a pre-concert talk with Maestro Segal at 3 p.m. Please enter through the main theatre doors. Doors will open at 2:45 p.m.