Salina Symphony Presents “What is Music” at Theatre Salina

The Salina Symphony’s Out of the Box series returns on Sat., April 25, at 7 p.m. at Theatre Salina’s Sunflower Financial (Black Box) Theatre.

Reimagine the concert experience with this meditative exploration of sound, spontaneity, and connection. Discover the groundbreaking minimalism of Terry Riley’s “In C,” a mesmerizing and ever-evolving piece that invites performers to move freely through 53 short musical phrases, anchored by a steady pulse in the key of C. With its hypnotic rhythms and shifting textures, “In C” transforms each performance into a unique journey for the senses.

The performance will also include John Cage’s unpredictable “Five” along with “Dream“ featuring Hannah Applequist on marimba, offering a hypnotizing exploration of space, resonance, and quiet intensity.

A talk back with Maestro Segal will follow the performance.

Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets are $39 and may be purchased at the Symphony Office, by calling 785-823-8309 or online at www.salinasymphony.org.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.