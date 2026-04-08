Salina Symphony Presents Spring Youth Performances

The Salina Symphony announces spring performances featuring members of the Salina Youth Symphony, Salina Symphony Youth Choir, and String Academy.

Salina Youth Symphony Concert

The Salina Youth Symphony Spring Concert will be held Sunday, April 12, at 7 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre. The concert will feature members of the Salina Youth Symphony, Youth Jazz Band, and Preparatory Orchestra.

The Salina Youth Symphony features advanced string and percussion musicians under the direction of Henry Littich. The Youth Jazz Band, directed by Adam Keller, is an intermediate jazz band. The Preparatory Orchestra, a beginning string orchestra, will be conducted by Michael Harbaugh.

Tickets may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling (785) 827-1998 or online at www.stiefeltheatre.org.

Salina Symphony Youth Choir Concert

The Salina Symphony Youth Choir Spring Concert will be held Sunday, April 19, at 4 p.m. at University United Methodist Church, 1509 S. Santa Fe. The Youth Choir features 54 members under the direction of Jenna Eshleman. The concert will also include special guests from Coronado Elementary Choir, directed by Matthew Schwan.

Tickets are general admission, sold at the door on concert day. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

String Academy Group Strings Recital

The Salina Symphony String Academy Group Strings classes will present a Spring Recital at University Methodist Church on Monday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. The Group Strings students are beginning string students instructed by Denise Blehm. The recital is free and open to the public.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, please contact the Symphony Office at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.

Photos courtesy of Salina Symphony