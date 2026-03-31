Salina Symphony Presents “Ode to Joy” Beethoven 9th May 3 at Stiefel Theatre

Join the Salina Symphony for Beethoven’s awe-inspiring Ninth Symphony on Sun., May 3, at 4 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre.

A cornerstone of classical music, the masterpiece builds to the iconic “Ode to Joy,” a triumphant anthem of hope, love, and unity. Don’t miss this magnificent conclusion to the Symphony’s 70th Anniversary Season!

Guest Artists

Guest artists from across the country will join the Symphony as featured soloists: Yvette Keong, soprano; Hilary Taylor, mezzo-soprano; Daniel McGrew, tenor; and Andrew Smith, bass. The 100+ member chorus will feature the Kansas Wesleyan University Philharmonic Choir, the Salina Chorale, and members of the Reno County Choral Society.

Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets start at $42 and may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998 or online at www.salinasymphony.org.

Pre-Concert Talk

On concert day, join us for a pre-concert talk with Maestro Segal and guests at 3 p.m. Doors will open at 2:45 p.m.

Second Performance in Hutchinson

The Symphony will present a second performance of Beethoven 9 on Sat., May 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Theatre in Hutchinson. Tickets for the May 2 concert may be purchased at the Fox Theatre Box Office, by calling 620-663-5861, or online at www.hutchinsonfox.com.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.