Salina Symphony Preparing For Season Finale

The Salina Symphony will close its season with “Passion,” on Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre.

From the soaring melodies in Massenet’s Méditation from Thaïs to the timeless tunes from Bizet’s Carmen, this concert will celebrate powerful female voices. The season will conclude with the story of the brilliant woman who changed history in Rimsky-Korsakov’s colorful Scheherazade.

The finale will conclude the first mainstage season under Music Director Yaniv Segal’s artistic leadership of the Symphony. “This concert provides something for everyone, with classic favorites combined with a co-commission by Jennifer Higdon,” Segal said. “I’m looking forward to ending the season with stories about powerful women and the soaring and colorful melodies of Scheherazade!”

Featured Artist

Salina Symphony Concertmaster Denise Blehm will be the featured soloist for the season finale. A Salina native, Blehm has performed as a member of the Salina Symphony for more than 25 years, serving the last 20 seasons as the orchestra’s Concertmaster. She attended Wichita State University and spent 13 years as a member of the Wichita Symphony Orchestra. Blehm’s performance experience has been welcomed in orchestras across the state, where she has been a featured soloist and frequently performs as a section member.



Tickets on Sale Now!

Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998 or online at www.salinasymphony.org.

Pre-Concert Talk

Join us for a pre-concert talk with Segal at 3 p.m. in the Stiefel Theatre

Watson Room. Please enter through the main theatre doors. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.