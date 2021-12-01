Salina Symphony Preparing Christmas Festival Concerts

Musicians from the Salina Symphony have been busy preparing one of their more anticipated performances of the season. They will be joined by area dancers and choirs at their annual Christmas Festival.

The organization says attendees will enjoy beautiful arrangements of the most cherished songs of the season. .

Share this meaningful Christmas celebration with your entire family as you enjoy performances by the Salina Symphony, Iron Street Dance Company, Tamara Howe School of Dance, Community Chorus, Kansas Wesleyan University Chorale, Salina Youth Choir as well as a special early visit from Santa.

The Salina Symphony Christmas Festival is Sat., Dec. 11, at 7:00 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 12, at 4:00 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998 or online at www.salinasymphony.org. Single admission is $29 or $39 and $19 for students/children.

Please visit the Salina Symphony website for information about the Stiefel Theatre’s COVID-19 policy.