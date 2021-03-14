Salina Symphony Planning Outdoor Concerts

If you are you ready to see live music in person again, the Salina Symphony has just the thing for you.

According to the organization, they will present a Spring Outdoor Chamber Concert series titled “Music Together” in April and May at the Downtown Hilton Homewood Suites outdoor courtyard.

The April concerts will feature a Chamber String Orchestra composed of Salina Symphony musicians under the direction of Dr. David Littrell, interim music director and conductor. Two identical concerts will be performed on Sunday, April 18, at 4:00 pm and 7:00pm.

The May concerts will feature a brass ensemble and jazz combo composed of Salina Symphony musicians. Two identical concerts will be performed on Sunday, May 16, at 7:00pm and Thursday, May 20, at 7:00pm.

Tickets are $30 per concert and may be ordered by calling the Salina Symphony Office at 785-823-8309.

Seating will be assigned on a first come, first served basis. Patrons will be seated at socially distanced tables of two, four or six.

For audience and musician safety, this event will follow recommended safety guidelines. Face coverings will be required for all guests.